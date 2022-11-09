IAA (NYSE:IAA) Stock Rating Lowered by Northcoast Research

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research cut IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

IAA Stock Performance

NYSE:IAA opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. IAA has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $55.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAA

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 88.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Discerene Group LP grew its position in IAA by 889.8% during the 1st quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,710,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,546 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $108,467,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $70,164,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in IAA by 457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after buying an additional 1,219,397 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,084,000. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

IAA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

