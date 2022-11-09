Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.80-1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $315-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $343.95 million. Ichor also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.80-$1.04 EPS.

Ichor Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,695. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $746.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.15.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICHR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley cut their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 525.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

