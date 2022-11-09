IDEX (IDEX) Price Reaches $0.0473 on Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One IDEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0473 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market capitalization of $31.85 million and approximately $8.37 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00543609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.21 or 0.28315731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

