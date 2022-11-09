iHuman (NYSE:IH) Trading Up 2%

Shares of iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) were up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 3,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 18,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

iHuman Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $101.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 0.15.

iHuman (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $34.43 million during the quarter.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, and iHuman Readers.

