IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 277,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 119,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

IMPACT Silver Trading Up 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of C$51.87 million and a PE ratio of -175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.02, a current ratio of 10.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

