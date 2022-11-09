Incyte (INCY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Incyte (NASDAQ: INCY):

11/4/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/2/2022 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/2/2022 – Incyte had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2022 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Incyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Incyte was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/7/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2022 – Incyte was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “in-line” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,387. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $610,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Incyte by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,524,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Incyte by 204.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 197.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,787,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,106,000 after buying an additional 1,185,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 8,091.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,073,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,509,000 after buying an additional 1,059,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

