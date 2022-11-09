InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

InfuSystem Price Performance

Shares of INFU opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.00 and a beta of 1.17. InfuSystem has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

InfuSystem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.