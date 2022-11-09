ING Groep NV Acquires 6,408 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after acquiring an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,340,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,865,799,000 after acquiring an additional 237,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after acquiring an additional 273,205 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $222.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.26.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

