ING Groep NV Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1,488.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,930,000 after buying an additional 560,394 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,604,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,727,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.26.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $207.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.