ING Groep NV Cuts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ING Groep NV lowered its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $259.25 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

