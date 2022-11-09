ING Groep NV Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.23.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

