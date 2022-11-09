ING Groep NV Has $4.32 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,013 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in APA were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in APA during the 1st quarter valued at $118,168,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of APA by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,923,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in APA by 954.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,242,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in APA by 6,220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 903,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,534,000 after acquiring an additional 889,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. APA Co. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.55%.

APA announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

