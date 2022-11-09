ING Groep NV Invests $4.21 Million in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

ING Groep NV acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 32.3% during the second quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 452,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 110,550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1,349.2% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 98,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

