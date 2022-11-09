ING Groep NV Sells 393,678 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ING Groep NV reduced its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393,678 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $30.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.97.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -165.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

