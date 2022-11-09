ING Groep NV Trims Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

ING Groep NV lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 91,896 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Aptiv by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $101.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,877,930 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.67.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.