Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) CAO Michael J. Scheske Sells 1,743 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $51.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,037,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,105. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 39.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,446,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,854,000 after acquiring an additional 220,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.8% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 347,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.
About Ingersoll Rand
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.
