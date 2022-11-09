InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.22. InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 11,047 shares.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 million, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.48% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

