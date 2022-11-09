Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $16.37

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.37 and traded as low as $2.70. Inpixon shares last traded at $2.94, with a volume of 102,144 shares traded.

Inpixon Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($5.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 34.17% and a negative net margin of 565.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Inpixon

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INPX. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon during the first quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Inpixon by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 53,521 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Inpixon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

