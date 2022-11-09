Insider Buying: Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Director Purchases 48,146 Shares of Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Lip Bu Tan purchased 1,854 shares of Intel stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,014,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,519,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

