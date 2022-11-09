Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Purchases 155 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Chris Carney acquired 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($171.33).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.5 %

Taylor Wimpey stock traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 95.96 ($1.10). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,302,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.64 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 97.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 113.80. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 603.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TW shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.53) to GBX 122 ($1.40) in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.07) to GBX 170 ($1.96) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 186 ($2.14) to GBX 115 ($1.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.38 ($1.94).

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

