Insider Selling: Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Insider Sells 920 Shares of Stock

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) insider Gena L. Ashe sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $33,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,939.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ATEX traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 99,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,124. Anterix Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 3,273.99%. The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Anterix Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

