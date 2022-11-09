Insider Selling: Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,809,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 28th, Robert Buckley sold 7,144 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00.

Shares of Novanta stock traded down $10.01 on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. 278,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,979. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novanta in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

