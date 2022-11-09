Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 243,820 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 499,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,306. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $933.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

About OneSpaWorld

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,225,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 89,017 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 224,807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,557,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,891,000 after buying an additional 13,509 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

