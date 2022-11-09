Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Director Sells 243,820 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 948,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,323,076.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
OneSpaWorld Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OSW traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 499,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,306. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $933.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSW shares. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneSpaWorld
About OneSpaWorld
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.