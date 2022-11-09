Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells 3,637 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 3,637 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $24,513.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 316,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,773.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tsafi Goldman sold 17,997 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $122,379.60.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,050,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $148.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 191.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,356 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter worth $20,336,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 19,806.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,775,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after buying an additional 3,756,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 237.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,347,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $12,819,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

Featured Stories

