Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Inspire 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:BIBL – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.32 and last traded at $29.32. 15,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 50,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $30.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire 100 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 77,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 327,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 174.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 31,701 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inspire 100 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

