Intelligent Financial Strategies Buys Shares of 3,000 Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $311,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 1,502,345 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.67.

