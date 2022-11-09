Intelligent Financial Strategies Grows Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV)

Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) by 16,761.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.17% of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 178.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,953 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 263,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after acquiring an additional 35,360 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDV traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $52.20. 1,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,613. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.91. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $67.32.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.