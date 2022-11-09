Intelligent Financial Strategies Has $755,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intelligent Financial Strategies trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.8% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in NIKE were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 90.6% during the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.