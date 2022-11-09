Intelligent Financial Strategies Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Intelligent Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.07% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WorthPointe LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $829,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,753,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 186,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 130,915 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,800. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.20.

