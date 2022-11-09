Intelligent Financial Strategies Sells 605 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Intelligent Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies’ holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $80.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,396. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average of $85.16.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

