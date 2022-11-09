International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Raises Dividend to $1.12 Per Share

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 1.12 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.8%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. International Seaways has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $46.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. As a group, analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock worth $3,200,662. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

