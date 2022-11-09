Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Shares Purchased by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 775,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,769 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BSCO stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. 1,176,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $21.98.

