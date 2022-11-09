Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stake Lifted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.4% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,990. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.68. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98.

