Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ADS, ARWR, BNR, CBK, EOAN, EVT, FLTR, GBF, HDD, IAC)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €127.00 ($127.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

was given a €84.00 ($84.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €86.00 ($86.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €65.00 ($65.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.00 ($8.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.20 ($9.20) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €8.50 ($8.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £134 ($154.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £136 ($156.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.00 ($2.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $67.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €92.00 ($92.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 215 ($2.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

