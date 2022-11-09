Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 9th (ADS, ARWR, BNR, CBK, EOAN, EVT, FLTR, GBF, HDD, IAC)

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 9th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) was given a €127.00 ($127.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $64.00.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €84.00 ($84.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €86.00 ($86.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €65.00 ($65.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €8.00 ($8.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €9.20 ($9.20) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

E.On (FRA:EOAN) was given a €8.50 ($8.50) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Evotec (ETR:EVT) was given a €34.00 ($34.00) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £134 ($154.29) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £136 ($156.59) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) was given a €28.00 ($28.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) was given a €2.00 ($2.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $67.00.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) was given a €92.00 ($92.00) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.00) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €62.00 ($62.00) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) was given a €56.00 ($56.00) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) was given a GBX 215 ($2.48) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

