Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for WEX (WEX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for WEX (NYSE: WEX):

10/31/2022 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $211.00 to $213.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $170.00.

10/28/2022 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $157.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – WEX had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $180.00.

10/20/2022 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $185.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – WEX is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $226.00 to $185.00.

9/27/2022 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $170.00.

9/15/2022 – WEX had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $211.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $158.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.69. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get WEX Inc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,922 shares of company stock worth $1,307,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after purchasing an additional 131,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after acquiring an additional 108,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter worth about $16,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.