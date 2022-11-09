Investors Purchase High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 43,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 32,408 call options.
CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.
Shares of CGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 1,232,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,958,046. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.95.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.
