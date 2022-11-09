Investors Purchase High Volume of Canopy Growth Call Options (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 43,543 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 34% compared to the typical volume of 32,408 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.29.

Canopy Growth Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CGC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.17. 1,232,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,958,046. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canopy Growth

About Canopy Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Canopy Growth by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

