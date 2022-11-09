Investors Purchase Large Volume of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 302,885 put options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 191,356 put options.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 4.6 %

XLE traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. 4,028,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,968,262. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.27. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $93.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLE. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 146.9% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

