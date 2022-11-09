Investors Title (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.46 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Investors Title Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ITIC traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.44. 1,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $125.80 and a 1-year high of $248.00. The company has a market capitalization of $285.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.61 and a 200 day moving average of $152.32.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Investors Title in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Investors Title by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Investors Title by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

