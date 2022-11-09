Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.35, but opened at $2.43. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Invitae shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 211,821 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.
In other Invitae news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total transaction of $32,068.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Brida sold 7,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $32,068.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean E. George sold 22,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $100,486.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 788,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,735 shares of company stock valued at $152,009. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a market cap of $679.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.
Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $136.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 620.70%. Equities analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.
