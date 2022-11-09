IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $20.17

IOG plc (LON:IOG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.17 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 10.92 ($0.13). IOG shares last traded at GBX 11.15 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,731,542 shares trading hands.

IOG Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 26.94. The stock has a market cap of £58.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rupert Newall acquired 100,000 shares of IOG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($10,362.69).

IOG Company Profile

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

