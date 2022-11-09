IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $607.76 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $607.76 million and approximately $39.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005738 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00016255 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.