IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $578.07 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $578.07 million and $28.50 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006187 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000158 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.