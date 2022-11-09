iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 80,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of SHY stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,601. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.26.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
