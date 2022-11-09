iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,059 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575,655 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,327,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after purchasing an additional 677,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,323,000 after purchasing an additional 487,217 shares during the last quarter.

IEF traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $94.02. 391,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,281,212. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $116.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

