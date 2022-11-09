iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. 163,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,468,629. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.33.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.