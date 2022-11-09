iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Rating) shot up 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $32.26. 131,843 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 314,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.19.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEZU. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the period.

