iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Tlwm

Tlwm increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises about 7.8% of Tlwm’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tlwm’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5,127.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,048,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,746,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 688.8% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 643,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,643,000 after purchasing an additional 562,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 920,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after purchasing an additional 380,083 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,202,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,141. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $38.81 and a twelve month high of $58.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.