iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 606.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 283,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,221,000 after buying an additional 74,567 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 214.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 811,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,315,000 after buying an additional 553,382 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 18,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $102.28. 263,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,240,071. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

