iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after buying an additional 2,109,486 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after buying an additional 1,109,278 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after buying an additional 1,058,862 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IJR traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,125. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.44. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $120.41.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

