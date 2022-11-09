IsoPlexis (ISO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect IsoPlexis to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). IsoPlexis had a negative return on equity of 159.40% and a negative net margin of 535.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. On average, analysts expect IsoPlexis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IsoPlexis Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 6.78.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Sean Mackay acquired 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 914,366 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,819,588.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard W. Rew II purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,506 shares of company stock valued at $128,406. Insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in IsoPlexis by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 32,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IsoPlexis during the first quarter worth about $36,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IsoPlexis by 95.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 59,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IsoPlexis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 645,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 151,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ISO. SVB Leerink cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of IsoPlexis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

